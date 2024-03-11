Home

GATE 2024 Result In 5 Days; Official Website, Formula To Calculate Scores Here

GATE Result 2024 Date: The Indian Institute of Science(IISc) Bangalore will announce the GATE result on March 16 at goaps.iisc.ac.in.

GATE Result 2024 Date: The Indian Institute of Science(IISc) Bangalore will announce the GATE result on March 16 at goaps.iisc.ac.in; the scorecard will be available for download for the candidates by March 23, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the IIT GATE Result 2024 by visiting the official website at https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/.

GATE Result 2024 Official Website

The GATE Result 2024 will be hosted on gate2024.iisc.ac.in. GATE 2024 score will be valid for THREE YEARS from the date of announcement of results. It is recommended that an electronic version of the Score Card be preserved by the candidates for future use. After May 31, 2024, and until December 31, 2024, a fee of Rs 500 per test paper per candidate will be levied for obtaining the Score Card. From January 1, 2025, onward, Score Cards will not be issued for GATE 2024 qualified candidates.

GATE 2024 Result Formula: How To Calculate IISc GATE Scores Here

The GATE 2024 score will be computed using the formula given below.

where M is the marks obtained by the candidate (actual marks for single session papers and normalised marks for

multi-session papers)

Mq is the qualifying marks for the General Category candidate in the paper;

Mt is the mean of marks of top 0.1% or top 10 (whichever is larger) of the candidates who appeared in the paper

(in case of multi-session papers including all sessions.

Sq = 350 is the score assigned to Mq; and

St = 900 is the score assigned to Mt

In GATE 2024, the qualifying marks Mq for the general category candidate in each subject will be 25 marks (out

of 100) or μ + σ, whichever μ is larger, where is the mean and σ is the standard deviation of positive marks of all the candidates who appeared for the test paper. For more details, visit the official website.

