IISc Bangalore’s Q-Daksha Internship Programme 2024: Are You Eligible? Know Registration Dates

IISc Bangalore’s Q-Daksha Internship Programme 2024 The registration process for the IISc Q-Daksha student internship programme 2024 is underway. Candidates can fill up the online application form at https://shorturl.at/pOPX1. Sharing a post on X, IISc Bangalore’s Quantum Technology Initiative wrote, “Happy to announce that we are back with the Q-Daksha Student Internship Program 2024 on this National Science Day! 🚀 Q-Daksha 2024 registrations are now open! To learn more about the program and to apply, visit: https://shorturl.at/pOPX1.”

