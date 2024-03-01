IISc Bangalore’s Q-Daksha Internship Programme 2024: Are You Eligible? Know Registration Dates

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IISc Bangalore’s Q-Daksha Internship Programme 2024 The registration process for the IISc Q-Daksha student internship programme 2024 is underway. Candidates can fill up the online application form at https://shorturl.at/pOPX1. Sharing a post on X, IISc Bangalore’s Quantum Technology Initiative wrote, “Happy to announce that we are back with the Q-Daksha Student Internship Program 2024 on this National Science Day! 🚀 Q-Daksha 2024 registrations are now open! To learn more about the program and to apply, visit: https://shorturl.at/pOPX1.”
