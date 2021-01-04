The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has formally released the IISc KVPY 2020 Admit Card for the upcoming test, as per the latest updates. The candidates who are eligible and have registered themselves for the examination can now download their hall tickets by logging onto the exam portal kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. Also Read - These Indian Institutes Are Among Top 200 in QS World University Rankings | Check List

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

Step 2: Find link saying ‘Download Admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with login fields

Step 4: Enter your user ID and password to login onto the portal

Step 5: Your KVPY Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take printout for future reference

The Kishor Vigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) is being organized by IISc to screen and shortlist candidates to join National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.