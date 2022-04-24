IISER Admission 2022: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) will release the IISER admission test 2022 application form on Monday, April 25, 2022. The applicants can apply on the official website of IISER on iiseradmission.in. The last date to apply is May 20, 2022.Also Read - BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 to Release Tomorrow; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The IISER Admission test is scheduled to be held on July 3, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which applicants can fill the application form:

How Can I fill IISER 2022 application form?

Visit the official website of IISER — iiseradmission.in

Click on the IISER Registration 2022 link available on the homepage.

available on the homepage. Enter the registration details.

Login again with the newly generated login id password.

Fill the IISER Application form.

Pay the application fee, if any.

Preview and then submit the application form.

Download the IISER Application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be an Indian national or PIO or OCI.

Candidates must have passed 10+2 or equivalent level exam with science stream in 2021 or 2022 from any board recognized by the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE) (list of recognised boards)

Candidates belonging to GEN/OBC and OBC-NCL should have scored a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade in the qualifying examination.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD should have scored a minimum of 55% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade in the qualifying examination.

Candidates who are not Indian nationals can apply for admission only through the IIT-JEE (Advanced) channel.

Marking Scheme

Marking Scheme