IISER Admission 2022: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research will begin the online application process for IISER Admission Test 2022 from April 25, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the registration form through the official website of IISER — iiseradmission.in— latest by May 20, 2022. The IISER test will be held on July 3, 2022.

Important Dates Here

The application portal will open on: April 25, 2022 .

. The application will close on: May 20, 2022 .

. IISER Admission Test 2022 will be conducted on July 3, 2022.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which applicants can fill the application form:

IISER Admission 2022: Here’s How to Apply?

Visit the official website of IISER — iiseradmission.in

Click on the IISER Registration 2022 link available on the homepage.

available on the homepage. Enter the registration details.

Login again with the newly generated login id password.

Fill the IISER Application form.

Pay the application fee, if any.

Save, Download the IISER Application fee, and take a printout of it for future reference.

IISER Admission 2022: Check Marking Pattern

Each correct answer will be awarded 3 marks .

. Each incorrect answer will be awarded -0.75 marks .

. Unanswered questions will be awarded 0 marks.

IISER Admission 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for the test, one should fulfill the eligibility criteria given below.