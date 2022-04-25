IISER Admission 2022: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research(IISER) has postponed the registration process for the IISER admission test 2022. As per the official notification, the IISER admission test 2022 application form will release on Friday, April 29, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in. Also Read - NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card to Release Today: Check Official Website, Steps to Download Here

Applicants can register till May 29. Earlier, the IISER application process was scheduled to begin today, April 25. The IISER Admission test is scheduled to be held on July 3, 2022. The exam will begin at 2:00 PM and end at 5:00 PM.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps through which candidates can fill the application form.

IISER Admission 2022: Here’s How to Apply Online?

Go to the official website of IISER — iiseradmission.in

Click on the IISER Registration 2022 link available on the homepage.

available on the homepage. Enter the registration details. Login again with the newly generated login id password.

Fill the IISER Application form.

Pay the application fee, if any.

Preview and then submit the application form.

Save, Download the IISER Application form

Take a printout of it for future reference.

The IISER Aptitude Test 2022 (IAT 2022) is a computer-based, 3-hour test covering Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. IAT 2022 will be conducted in nearly 150 cities/towns across India on July 3, 2022.