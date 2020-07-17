New Delhi: In view of partial cancellation of class 12 exams by various boards, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has decided to relax their admission criterion this year, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Friday. Also Read - Amid COVID-19, IIT Madras Comes up With Portable Hospital Unit That Can be Installed by Four People Within 2 Hours

"For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either minimum score of 75% marks in class XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations", tweeted the HRD minister.

He added,"Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time".

The HRD Ministry asserted that candidates clearing JEE-Advanced will be eligible for admission to IITs irrespective of their class 12 marks. IITs will do away with the admission criterion of minimum 75 pc marks in class 12 this year.