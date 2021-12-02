New Delhi: As placements kicked off at the IIT campuses for this year, a student of IIT (BHU) has received job offer of whopping Rs 2 crore (USD 274,250) by Uber, a United States based company. “On the first day of the placement in IIT (BHU) Varanasi, 5 students received an offer from US-based firm Uber. One of the students was offered a whopping package of 2.05 crores”, IIT BHU said in its statement.Also Read - BHU UET Exam 2021: NTA Revises Exam Dates For Two Courses | Deets Here

As per the reports, the campus placement began on Tuesday midnight at the IIT (BHU) premises. A total of 232 students got offer letters by 55 companies till the end of the first phase. Some of the recruiters include Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto among others. Also Read - NTA Releases BHU Entrance Exam Schedule For UG, PG Programmes; Check Details Here

Speaking to NDTV, Professor Pramod Kumar Jain, Director IIT (BHU) Varanasi lauded students saying that they have striven hard to drive success wherever they have been placed. “Top firms have offered the best pay packages to our graduates and this year is no different with firms like Uber, Google, Microsoft offering packages equivalent to 2.00 CR INR. It is a sheer privilege to know that companies of such stature are identifying the talent at our campus and trusting them to take the baton forward”, he added. Also Read - NEET 2021: Maharashtra CET Cell Releases Notice For State Students, Counselling to be Held For 85% Quota Medical Seats

Meanwhile, campus placements for the 2021-22 academic year at IIT-Madras saw record new offers being made by companies in the first session of the commencement of the recruitment exercise, a 43 per cent rise over the figure last year. As many as 176 offers were made by 34 companies which was 43 per cent increase on Day one’s first session, the highest ever in the prestigious institution.