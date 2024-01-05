Home

IIT Bombay Campus Placements 2023-24: 85 Students Secure Packages of Rs 1 Crore Each

The sectors having the highest number of offers rolled out are Engineering & Technology, IT / Software, Finance / Banking / Fintech, Management Consulting, Data Science and Analytics, Research and Development and Design.

IIT Bombay received an overall score of 67.2 out of 100, excelling in academic reputation (83.5) and employer reputation (96).

IIT Placement 2024: The placement procedure at Indian Institutes of Technology is highly regarded, with several top companies visiting these campuses to recruit eligible and talented students. Companies from different sectors such as IT, finance, consulting, engineering, and more participate in the placement drives, offering diverse job roles and opportunities. As per the news agency PTI report, eighty-five students of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Bombay secured a Rs 1 crore package in campus placements. Meanwhile, 63 students have received international offers.

IIT Placement 2023-24: Meet The Recruiters

According to the Institute, many leading companies have recently visited the campus for recruitment, including Accenture, Airbus, Air India, Apple, Arthur D. Little, Bajaj, Barclays, Cohesity, Da Vinci, DHL, Fullerton, Future First, GE-ITC, Global Energy and Environ, and Google. Firms also include Honda R&D, ICICI-Lombard, ideaForge, IMC Trading, Intel, Jaguar Land Rover, JP Morgan Chase, JSW, Kotak Securities, Marsh McLennan, Mahindra Group, Micron, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Mercedes-Benz, L&T, NK Securities, OLA, P&G, Qualcomm, Reliance group, Samsung, Schlumberger, Strand Life Sciences, Tata group, Texas Instruments, TSMC, TVS Group and Wells Fargo, it further said.

IIT Placement 2023-24: International Offers

“International offers with locations in Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Netherlands, Singapore and Hong Kong were 63. Accepted job offers with CTC greater than Rs 1 crore per annum were 85,” the institute said, PTI reported. The phase-I of placement season 2023-24 at IIT Bombay concluded with 388 domestic and international organisations participating, with the number including companies making pre-placement offers (PPOs) as well as participating public sector units (PSUs).

IIT Bombay slots companies in a way to ensure firms are maximally spread out to reduce stress on students and also minimize cross offers, it pointed out. Firms have interacted with candidates in-person or through virtual meeting platforms, with all the students appearing for the interviews from the venue itself. It said 1,340 offers had been made till December 20 2023, which resulted in 1,188 students getting placed. This includes the seven students placed in PSUs as well as 297 PPOs via internships, of which 258 were accepted, the IITB said, PTI reported.

(With Inputs From PTI)

