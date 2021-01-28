New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology, also known as IIT Bombay, will conduct GATE 2021 examination from February 5 to 14 across the country. In this regard, the institute has released guidelines for exams on the official website gate.iitb.ac.in. Notably, the GATE 2021 will be held as a centre-based online test and as many as 9,13,272 admit cards have been issued to students for the exam. Candidates will have to answer multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and multiple select questions, or numerical answer type (NAT) questions in GATE 2021. Also Read - GATE 2021: Raise Concerns Over Admit Card By Today, Check Other Important Details Here

As per updates, the IIT Bombay Gate 2021 exams would be conducted on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14, 2021 in two sessions. Prior to this, the admit cards have already been released by the Institute on the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitb.ac.in. Also Read - UCEED Admit Card 2021 To Be Issued on THIS Day at uceed.iitb.ac.in, Check Details Here

Releasing guidelines on YouTube, the institute said students should follow these guidelines that should be followed by the candidates and others to ensure a safe and secure environment for all the exam functionaries. Also Read - GATE 2021 Schedule: Paper Wise Detailed Schedule Released At gate.iitb.ac.in

IIT Bombay Gate 2021: Exam Day Guidelines

1) Aspirants who are appearing for the examination should reach the exam hall an hour before the scheduled GATE 2021 start time.

2) They will also have to mandatorily wear face masks before entering the exam hall and also their body temperatures would be checked at the entrance,

3) If body temperature is above 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit, then they will be allowed to appear for the GATE 2021 in the isolation area within the GATE exam centre.

4) Candidates must note that the items that are allowed at the GATE exam centres include masks, gloves, personal hand sanitizers, pen, admit card, personal transparent water bottle, and other exam-related documents.

5) They need to maintain social distancing from the time they enter the exam hall. The seating arrangement is also made by maintaining the social distance between the two candidates.

6) This year, candidates are allowed to appear for more than one paper for the first time. Before the examination, the Institute will conduct miscellaneous activities like conducting trail mock test, briefing invigilators, prepare of exam center including sanitization and other activities.

7) After the exam is over, candidates will have to leave the GATE 2021 exam centre in an orderly manner.