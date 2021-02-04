New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-Bombay) will conduct the General Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 from Saturday (February 6) across the country. The exam day guidelines to be followed by candidates to ensure a safe environment during the GATE 2021 examination was released recently on its official website – gate.iitb.ac.in.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, IIT Bombay has released certain guidelines and SOPs related to coronavirus measures for the candidates to appear in GATE 2021 exam. The exam organizing committee has also published guidelines that will benefit students.

How to download GATE 2021 admit card in the last moment?

The GATE 2021 admit card was made available for download from January 8, 2021 and candidates who who have not downloaded their admit cards yet, can download it now by visiting https://appsgate.iitb.ac.in/. To download GATE 2021 admit card, candidates would need their enrollment number, email ID and password.

Schedule of GATE Examination 2021

The GATE 2021 examination is scheduled for February 6, 7, 13 and 14, 2021 in two sessions- Morning–Forenoon (9:30 am- 12:30pm) and Afternoon –(15:00pm- 18:00 pm). The institute has also released paper-wise exam schedule for GATE 2021 and Civil Engineering (CE), Mechanical Engineering (ME) and Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) papers will be held in two slots.

Take a look at the full schedule of GATE Examination 2021:

Day 1 Feb 5, 2021 (Friday) 12:00- 17:00 hrs Miscellaneous Activities Day 2 Feb 6, 2021 (Saturday)

Forenoon Session (FN) 9:30- 12:30 hrs CE-1, IN, CY Feb 6, 2021 (Saturday)

Afternoon Session (AN) 15:00- 18:00 hrs CE-2, PH, AR, BM, AE, MN Day 3 Feb 7, 2021 (Sunday)

Forenoon Session (FN) 9:30- 12:30 hrs EE, GG, AG, EY Feb 7, 2021 (Sunday)

Afternoon Session (AN) 15:00- 18:00 hrs EC, PE, ES, ST, PI Day 4 Feb 12, 2021 (Friday) 12:00- 17:00 hrs Miscellaneous Activities Day 5 Feb 13, 2021 (Saturday)

Forenoon Session (FN) 9:30- 12:30 hrs CS-1, MA, BT, CH, TF Feb 13, 2021 (Saturday)

Afternoon Session (AN) 15:00- 18:00 hrs CS-2, XE, XL Day 6 Feb 14, 2021 (Sunday)

Forenoon Session (FN) 9:30- 12:30 hrs ME-1, XH Feb 14, 2021 (Sunday)

Afternoon Session (AN) 15:00- 18:00 hrs ME-2, MT

GATE Exam Centre Guideline:

*Candidates must maintain social distance between each other and will be asked to follow rope queues and floor marks while standing outside the examination centre.

*Candidates will go through a body temperature check before entering the examination centre. Candidates with body temperature of more than 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit will take the exam in an isolation room.

*Invigilators will check required documents such as admit card and photo ID proof once a candidate enters the exam venue.

*Candidates must carry face masks, hand gloves, hand sanitiser, a pen/pencil, water bottle (transparent) along with required documents for the exam.

* Candidates will also be asked to complete their biometric registration after reaching the lab.

When will GATE 2021 Examination results be announced?