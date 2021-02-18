IIT Bombay GATE 2021 Response Sheet Released: IIT Bombay on Thursday released the GATE 2021 Candidate Response Sheets for the PG Engineering Entrance Exam. Candidates can now download the response sheets by logging onto the GOAPS Candidate Portal via website gate.iitb.ac.in. Also Read - GATE 2021 Response Sheet Likely To Be Out Soon, Official Answer Key by Feb 20 | Details Here

As per updates, a total of 7,11,542 response sheets are live now and are available at the website- gate.iitb.ac.in. Ans the preliminary answer key will be released soon. Moreover, candidates now can raise objections against the GATE 2021 answer key. The objection raising window will be open till February end, as per the official schedule. However, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per objection. And then the objections will be studied and those which are considered to be right will be incorporated in the final answer key.

Answer Key Likely by February 20 : As per media reports, the authorities will release the provisional answer key for the entrance exam on February 20, 2021. However, candidates must note that IIT Bombay which is conducting GATE 2021 exam has not announced any formal date for release of the answer key. And when released, it will be available on the GOAPS portal and candidates will be able to download it using their login credentials.

Steps to Download GATE Response Sheet 2021

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Find and Click on link for Candidate Login Portal / GOAPS

Step 3: Log onto the portal using your registered login credentials

Step 4: You will find link for GATE 2021 Candidate Response sheet

Step 5: Download the candidate response sheet in PDF format

Step 6: Save the response sheet on your device and use it to calculate your score

Candidates must note that the GATE 2021 response sheet would contain the individual responses marked by candidates during the exam for different questions. By using the response sheet in conjunction with the answer key, candidates will be able to estimate their score in the GATE 2021 exam easily.

GATE answer key 2021: Here’s how to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the website- gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on answer key objection link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Click on the question you think is wrong, write argument, attach supporting documents

Step 5: Make payment of objection fee

Step 6: Submit