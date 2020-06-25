IIT Bombay July 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) on Thursday became the first leading institute in the country to scrap all face-to-face lectures for the rest of 2020 in view of the horrific coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made on a Facebook post by IIT Bombay Director Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, stating that they came to the conclusion “after a long deliberation”. Also Read - New York City Marathon Cancelled Due to COVID-19

"For IIT Bombay, students are the first priority. We took the first step in India in concretely deciding how we must bring closure to the current semester to help our students," Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri wrote in the post.

"But given the current condition of the pandemic, how do we plan for the next semester for our students? Again, after a long deliberation in the Senate, we have decided today that the next semester will be run purely in the online mode so that there is no compromise on the safety and well-being of the students," he added.

The next semester for undergraduate and post-graduate courses at IIT Bombay will begin in July, through an online portal.

Chaudhuri also attached a link and appealed to people reading his post to help raise a donation of Rs 5 crore to arrange laptops, broadband connectivity, etc for students “from economically less privileged families”.

“A large section of our students come from economically less privileged families and would require a helping hand to equip them with the IT hardware (i.e. laptops and broadband connectivity ) to take these online classes,” he said.

“We do not want a single student to miss out the learning experience for the lack of money… Our alumni have committed a good amount of support, but that is not enough for all these needy students and I solicit through this message your donations, however small it may be,” he added.