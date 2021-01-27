GATE 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has issued the GATE 2021 examination guideline. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can check the guideline on the official website in the form of a YouTube video. The GATE 2021 examinations are scheduled to be conducted‌ ‌from‌ ‌February‌ ‌6‌ ‌to‌ ‌14,‌ ‌2021. Also Read - GATE 2021: IIT Bombay Issues Exam Day Guidelines, Check Detail Here

According to the guidelines provided by the institute, the ‌GATE‌ ‌2021‌ ‌examinations‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌conducted‌ ‌as‌ ‌a‌ ‌centre-based‌ ‌online‌ ‌examination.‌ The candidates must note that they need to ‌answer‌ ‌the‌ ‌multiple-choice‌ ‌questions‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌multiple‌ ‌select‌ ‌questions‌ ‌or‌ ‌numerical‌ ‌answer‌ ‌type‌ ‌questions.‌ ‌ ‌

According‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌instructions‌ ‌provided,‌ ‌the‌ ‌students‌ ‌appearing‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌exams‌ ‌are‌ ‌required‌ ‌to‌ ‌ensure‌ ‌that‌ ‌a‌ ‌secure‌ ‌environment‌ ‌is‌ ‌maintained.‌ ‌Candidates‌ ‌are‌ ‌advised‌ ‌to‌ ‌reach‌ ‌the‌ ‌examination‌ ‌centre‌ ‌before‌ ‌the‌ ‌reporting‌ ‌time.‌ ‌

Students‌ ‌must‌ ‌also‌ ‌carry‌ ‌the‌ ‌GATE‌ ‌2021‌ ‌admit‌ ‌card‌ ‌along‌ ‌with‌ ‌them‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌examination‌ ‌and‌ ‌a‌ ‌valid‌ ‌photo‌ ‌ID.‌ ‌

Important Points from the guidelines issued by the institute:

Students‌ ‌appearing‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌GATE‌ ‌2021‌ ‌exams‌ ‌are‌ ‌required‌ ‌to‌ ‌reach‌ ‌the‌ ‌exam‌ ‌centres‌ ‌an‌ ‌hour‌ ‌before‌ ‌the‌ ‌scheduled‌ ‌time‌ ‌in‌ ‌order‌ ‌to‌ ‌avoid‌ ‌overcrowding.‌ ‌

Students‌ ‌have‌ ‌also‌ ‌been‌ ‌asked‌ ‌to‌ ‌follow‌ ‌the‌ ‌floor‌ ‌marks‌ ‌while‌ ‌standing‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌entrance‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌exam‌ ‌centre.‌ ‌

Students‌ ‌with‌ ‌a‌ ‌body‌ ‌temperature‌ ‌above‌ ‌99.4‌ ‌degrees‌ ‌Fahrenheit‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌allowed‌ ‌to‌ ‌take‌ ‌the‌ ‌GATE‌ ‌2021‌ ‌exams‌ ‌in‌ ‌an‌ ‌isolated‌ ‌area‌ ‌within‌ ‌the‌ ‌exam‌ ‌centre.‌ ‌

Students‌ ‌appearing‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌exams‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌allowed‌ ‌to‌ ‌carry‌ ‌items‌ ‌including‌ ‌Masks,‌ ‌hand‌ ‌gloves,‌ ‌hand‌ ‌sanitisers‌ ‌pen,‌ ‌water‌ ‌bottle,‌ ‌admit‌ ‌cards‌ ‌and‌ ‌other‌ ‌exam‌ ‌related‌ ‌documents.‌ ‌ ‌

Students are required to drop the admit card and rough pad in the dropbox given at the exam centre and maintain social distancing.