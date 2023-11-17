Home

IIT Delhi Announces M.Tech in Energy Transition Program For Abu Dhabi Campus. Details Inside

Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Delhi on Friday announced an M.Tech in Energy Transition and Sustainability for its Abu Dhabi campus. The last date to submit the application form is November 27, 2023. “The proposed ET&S master’s, scheduled to start in January 2024, aims to prepare professionals and scholars of the energy industry and associated sectors by offering a comprehensive and multifaceted understanding of technology, public policy, and environmental sustainability issues in the energy sector,” reads the official statement.

The master’s program will provide a robust foundation on technologies and policies related to the energy transition. It will also allow candidates to specialise in two areas that are ‘Technologies for Decarbonisation’ and ‘Economics, Policy and Planning for Energy Transition.’

IIT Delhi M.Tech in Energy Transition Program Application Link

IIT Delhi M.Tech in Energy Transition Program: Check Course Duration

The M.Tech in Energy Transition and Sustainability program comprises a two-year in-person program at IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi’s temporary campus. Prospective candidates will have to undergo a rigorous selection process, in line with IIT Delhi’s stringent academic standards. Prospective students must hold a four-year bachelor’s degree in any engineering discipline, or the following science disciplines: physical science, chemical science, environmental science, earth science. Alternatively, a master’s degree in any of the above science disciplines is also acceptable as a qualifying degree. The program will provide full sponsorship to the selected meritorious candidates, covering their fees and other associated expenses.

The IIT and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) have partnered with ADNOC to announce a scholarship for students opting for its inaugural Master’s program in Energy Transition and Sustainability at the upcoming Abu Dhabi campus.

