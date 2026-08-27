IIT Delhi details mental health, academic support measures amid protests over student death

Amid protests following the death of an MSc student, IIT Delhi has announced steps to provide academic relief, mental health support, mentorship and better grievance redressal. It has also reconstituted an external inquiry panel led by retired Delhi High Court judge Mukta Gupta.

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IIT Delhi said its student support system provides 24/7 access to counsellors and psychiatrists. File image/PTI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has laid out a range of measures aimed at strengthening student support and well-being, including better mental healthcare, greater academic flexibility, mentorship, diversity, and grievance redressal, after protests over the death of a 31-year-old MSc Physics student.

The institute reiterated that student welfare and mental well-being are its top concerns. It said it would continue working to strengthen support systems and provide students with the care and assistance they need throughout their studies.

Academic relief

Several measures have been introduced by the institute to reduce stress and provide greater flexibility to students. The new curriculum states that the first semester credit loads have been lightened and life skills courses introduced. First-year departmental classes have also been capped at 30 to 60 students with the aim of minimising student stress.

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Meanwhile, in a bid to make it a stress-free place for students, weekend examinations are being minimized. It has also removed the Minimum CGPA criteria for students of the BTech degree.

Mentorship and faculty interaction

The Student-Teacher Interaction Council (STIC) at IIT Delhi holds get-togethers every semester to encourage students and faculty members to interact and connect. Faculty-student interaction also takes place through open-door office hours, project guidance, hostel engagement and Class Committee feedback mechanisms.

Mental and wellness support

IIT Delhi said its student support system provides 24/7 access to counsellors and psychiatrists, with experts from AIIMS and VIMHANS also available. The institute also provides full reimbursement for external care when needed. In addition, it has established an emergency response protocol and Academic Unit Wellness Committees (AUWC) to strengthen student support.

Academic support and student representation

The Student Affairs Council (SAC) and Co-curricular Academic Interaction Council (CAIC) are responsible for representing students at the institute. Since 2023, the Academic Progress Group (APG) has provided evening classes and support to help students overcome academic difficulties and clear credit backlogs.

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Channels for grievance redressal

According to IIT Delhi, students can raise complaints through a centralised ERP portal that tracks each case, as well as through the Board for Student Welfare (BSW), SC/ST and OBC cells, hostel wardens, the Internal Complaints Committee and confidential counselling services.

Focus on diversity and inclusion

Since 2022, IIT Delhi’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI) has been working on programmes focused on non-discrimination and accessibility across the campus. New students are also introduced to sensitisation initiatives, including IGES, ICE and the Office of Accessible Education. The programmes are designed to help students recognise and address biases linked to caste, gender, language, region and ethnicity.