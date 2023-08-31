IIT Delhi Launches New Programme On Design Thinking and Innovation

Home

IIT Delhi Invites Applications For New Programme On Design Thinking and Innovation: All You Need To Know

Admissions for the sixth certificate programme in ‘Design Thinking and Innovation’ has started on the official website of IIT Delhi at iitd.emeritus.org.

The 20-week long online programme will commence on December 28.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, or IIT Delhi’s Continuing Education Programme (CEP) has started receiving online applications for its sixth certificate programme in ‘Design Thinking and Innovation’. Candidates can visit the official website of IIT Delhi at iitd.emeritus.org and apply for the course. They should keep in mind that the last date to apply is September 13. Notably, the 20-week-long online programme will commence on December 28. With over 150+ recorded video lectures, assignments, short quizzes, two weekly office hours with faculty, live webinars, and one capstone project, the programme will allow the candidates to work on real-world projects with industry partners.

The courses are specially curated for designers and design engineers, creative managers, art directors and UX designers, marketing managers, rural entrepreneurs, and others wanting to gain proficiency in developing innovative customer-centric solutions. This programme is also best for entrepreneurs and business owners who aim to scale their businesses and create social impact through customer-centric innovations.

Check their official notification:

Continuing Education Programme (CEP), #IITDelhi, has launched the 6th online certificate programme in "Design Thinking & Innovation" Brochure Link: https://t.co/EMA3oQZ10N Apply Now Link: https://t.co/VKQFc5TGVM Last date to apply: September 13, 2023 pic.twitter.com/qGLzPGbNda — IIT Delhi (@iitdelhi) August 29, 2023

About The ‘Design Thinking and Innovation’ Programme

The ‘Design Thinking and Innovation’ programme comprises 14 modules, namely, Introduction to Human-centered Design (HCD), HCD and Innovation, Context, Identifying User Needs, Ideation and Immersion, Environment and Users, Storytelling and Visualization and Iterative Design and Sustainability. It also has MVP and NPD, Innovation Strategies and Taking ideas to market, Agile Design and Innovation project lifecycle and Innovation management tools, Data-driven innovation, Integrating design, Technology and business, Designing for change and design for leading.

IIT Delhi Online Course: Course Fees

It is to be noted that the programme fee for any of the mentioned courses is Rs 1 lakh plus GST.

IIT Delhi Online Course: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: To be eligible for the post, candidates must possess a graduate degree (10+2+3) or have a diploma (10+2+3) from a recognised university in any discipline. Other than this, he/she should have an aggregate of 50 per cent marks and a minimum of one year of work experience.

Candidates will be awarded a completion certificate from IIT Delhi on scoring at least 60 per cent in all evaluation components and completion of the Capstone project. Note that, participants with less than 60 per cent marks or failing to complete the Capstone project will only be given a participation certificate.

