Home

Education

IIT Delhi Launches New Online Certificate Programme in Project Management; Fee, Eligibility And Mode

IIT Delhi Launches New Online Certificate Programme in Project Management; Fee, Eligibility And Mode

IIT Delhi’s Certificate Programme in Project Management will help the students understand project management concepts and principles so that they can deliver projects in an efficient manner.

IIT Delhi's Online Courses.

IIT is considered to be one of the most respected institutes in the country. Now, in a piece of good news for students from across the country, the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, has announced an online certificate program named ‘Project Management: Theory & Practice’. Going by the official brochure, the online initiative will commence on November 4. The course is expected to be 60 hours long. The programme is scheduled to take place on Saturdays and Sundays between 6.30 pm to 8 pm through the virtual mode. The last date to apply is October 15.

Trending Now

Eligibility Criteria For IIT Delhi’s Project Management

Candidates who have a graduation degree in any discipline or diploma holders in any branch of engineering from a recognised university or institute will be considered eligible for the IIT Delhi’s online course.

You may like to read

Candidates are required to show their consolidated graduation mark sheet as proof of their graduation. Those still in their final year shall share the mark sheets up to the preceding semester.

In addition to this, students are also needed to submit a government-issued photo ID proof such as an Aadhar card, a PAN Card, a Driving License, or a Passport, along with a passport-size photo.

What Is The Fee For IIT Delhi’s Project Management?

If you are wondering how much this Project Management from IIT Delhi will cost, the course has a fee of Rs 10,000, along with an 18 per cent GST.

In order to pass IIT Delhi’s Project Management, students must score a minimum of 50 per cent in the evaluation elements and have a minimum of 70 per cent. Once a candidate successfully completes the course, they will receive an e-certificate from the institute.

The latest course offered by IIT Delhi will focus on the skills development of the students so that they are able to efficiently complete projects within deadlines and under budget.

The curriculum for this Project Management course will include midterm and end-term reviews. These reviews will be performed either online or one by one on the IIT Delhi campus. The faculty from various IITs, IIMs, and other major institutes have been invited to teach the course.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES