Home

Education

Want to Pursue MBA at IIT Delhi? Check Application Form, Eligibility, Fee Structure Here

Want to Pursue MBA at IIT Delhi? Check Application Form, Eligibility, Fee Structure Here

IIT Delhi MBA Programme Admission 2023-25: Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website at dms.iitd.ac.in.

IIT Delhi courses

IIT Delhi MBA Programme Admission 2023-25: The application process for admission to MBA programmes at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT) Delhi is underway. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website at dms.iitd.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is January 31, 2023. One can check the important dates, fee structure, application fee, official website, eligibility, and other details here.

IIT Delhi Admission 2023: Important(Tentative) Dates for MBA Programme

Name of the Event/ Admission Process Check Important (Tentative) Dates CAT Result Announcement Second Week of January 2023 (Tentative) Online Submission of Application Form begins on Next day of CAT 2022 result declaration Last Date of Online Application Form 31st January 2023 (Tuesday) Personal Interview 15-17 March 2023 (Wednesday to Friday) Declaration of Admission Results First Week of May 2023 (Tentative)

Post-Admission Process

Admission Process Tentative Dates Orientation and Registration for New Students 21-22 July 2023 (Friday to Saturday) Classes begin 24 July 2023 (Monday)

IIT Delhi Admission 2023: Check MBA Eligibility Criteria

The candidates having the following qualifications are eligible to apply for admission to the MBA programme

Masters in Business Administration (MBA)

Masters in Business Administration (MBA) A Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent awarded by any of the universities incorporated by an act of the central or state legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India. The bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification obtained by the candidate must entail a minimum of three years of education after completing higher secondary schooling (10+2) or equivalent.

A Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent awarded by any of the universities incorporated by an act of the central or state legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India. The bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification obtained by the candidate must entail a minimum of three years of education after completing higher secondary schooling (10+2) or equivalent. A minimum of 60% marks in aggregate (of all the years/semesters) or 6.00 CGPA on a 10 point scale or equivalent in the qualifying degree. A relaxation of 5% in marks (i.e. min. 55%) or equivalent in CGPA (i.e. min. 5.50 on a 10-point scale) for the SC/ST/PwD candidates.

A minimum of 60% marks in aggregate (of all the years/semesters) or 6.00 CGPA on a 10 point scale or equivalent in the qualifying degree. A relaxation of 5% in marks (i.e. min. 55%) or equivalent in CGPA (i.e. min. 5.50 on a 10-point scale) for the SC/ST/PwD candidates. Candidates appearing for the final year of bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply. If selected, such candidates will be allowed to join the programme provisionally, only if she/he submits a certificate by certain date. Those having applied to IIT Delhi MBA programmes on qualifying the CAT 2022 will be shortlisted and then invited for a interview, which will be held at IIT Delhi.

IIT Delhi Admission 2023: Check MBA Fee Structure Here

MBA Admission Application Fee: MBA Admission Application processing fee is non-refundable.

MBA Admission Application processing fee is non-refundable. Tution Fees for Indian Citizen: Rs. 10.40 Lacs for the entire MBA Full Time Programme payable in equal installments (4 Semesters)

Check Category-Wise Fee Below

General, GEN-EWS and OBC:

Application fee for one programme: Rs 1600

Application fee for two programmes: Rs 3,200

SC/ST/PD

Reduced fee for one programme: Rs 800

Reduced fee for two programmes: Rs 1600

For more details, check the official website of Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT) Delhi.