IIT Delhi Mid-Semester Exams POSTPONED, Know Reason And Latest Schedule

The mid-semester examinations were to be conducted by IIT-Delhi from today, however, the examinations have been pushed further. Check new exam schedule and reason for postponement..

New Delhi: One of the toughest entrance examinations in the country is the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for getting into the top engineering colleges, especially the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Those who are able to get through, study very hard to maintain their grades and perform well by dilligently giving the examinations. In a latest development, the students of the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi (IIT Delhi) as their mid-semester examinations have been postponed. This decision comes after the recent suicide incident of an MTech student. What is the new schedule for the IIT Delhi Mid-Semester Exams and why were they postponed, know everything in detail…

IIT Delhi Mid-Semester Exams Postponed, Know Reason

As mentioned earlier, the mid-semester examinations in IIT-Delhi have been pushed forward following suicide of the final year MTech student, Varad Sanajay Nerkar, who allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room on Thursday evening, last week. The 23-year-old student lived in the campus’ Dronagiri Hostel and belonged to Nashik, Maharashtra. An Indian Express report quoted an official who said, “The students have approached the administration, stating that there is a disturbing vibe in the campus right now and most of them are not able to concentrate on their studies. Which is why the institute has decided to push the date of the examinations, which were scheduled to happen this week.”

IIT Delhi Mid-Semester Exams New Schedule

The mid-semester examinations which were to be held from today, February 21, 2024, have been rescheduled to begin from Monday, February 26, 2024 and will end on February 29, 2024. The email sent to the students by the college administration, intimating them about the same read, “Dear fellow IITians, Varad Sanajay Nerkar’s suicide has left all of us in deep anguish. This trauma has particularly affected students preparing for their mid-semester exams… In this light, based on discussions with all the student representatives and with their consensus today, the mid-semester exams scheduled from Wednesday (February 21) to Saturday are rescheduled to Monday (26th) to Thursday. No classes or labs should be planned for the rest of this week.”

