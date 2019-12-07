New Delhi: Outmanoeuvreing the unemployment figures of the country, IIT-Delhi has witnessed a record placement season in which over 700 offers have been made to the students in the first five days. According to reports, some students even received multiple offers.

International offers have been made by major players like TSMC Taiwan, Microsoft, Denso Japan, Uber, Fast Retailing etc.

The placement season will be on till May 2020.

The overall placement statistics of IIt-Delhi goes like this: 782 job offers have been received so far. Out of these, 767 are domestic offers while 15 are international offers.

“I am happy to note that IIT Delhi is becoming a preferred destination for recruiters. We are also promoting entrepreneurship activities on the campus. Students are also availing the deferred placement options for working on their startups. Overall, we are happy with the placement offers our students are receiving,” IIT-Delhi director Prof V Ramagopal Rao has been quoted saying.

Placement of all IITs has been good this season. Two students from IIT Delhi and Roorkee and at least one from IIT Bombay have bagged offer with annual pay package over Rs 1.5 crore, claimed reports.

Samsung, this year, planned to hire over 1,200 engineers from IITs and other top engineering colleges in India, in an aim to strengthen its R&D operations.