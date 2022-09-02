Delhi: IIT Delhi announced to roll back its fee hike on Friday after students protested on campus. It has considerably reduced the fee of Post Graduate courses for the new students, who joined during the 2nd Semester 2021-22 or later. The MTech full-time tuition fee has now been reduced from Rs 25,000 per semester to Rs 17,500 per semester.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet Out at jeeadv.ac.in; Answer Key on Sept 03

The board of the institute, according to an earlier statement by officials, had hiked the fee for its MTech programme from Rs 24,650 to Rs 53,100 and the fee for full-time PhD students from Rs 20,150 to Rs 30,850 for the academic year 2022-23.

Over 200 MTech students of the premier institute had launched a protest on campus Wednesday, demanding a refund. Those part of the protest said the increased fees could not only impact their own career plans, but also trigger a fee hike in other public engineering universities.

Responding to their demands, IIT Delhi officials formed a committee to look into the matter and submit a report in this regard to the board.

Just last month, IIT Bombay had to roll back a fee hike in the face of protests by students.