IIT Delhi Student Dies By Suicide, 21-Year-Old Hangs Self In Hostel Room

A 21-year-old BTech in Maths and Computing student of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has died by suicide; according to the police, the student was living in the Vindhyachal hostel and hanged himself in his hostel room.

New Delhi: A 21-year-old student pursuing BTech in Mathematics and Computing from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, died by suicide on Friday evening; the case of suicide was reported to the Kishangarh Police Station at around 6:00 PM. According to the police, the student hanged himself in his hostel room in the Vindhyachal Hostel of the institute. The student belonged to the academic session 2019-2023 and had been given the notice to vacate the hostel in June in accordance with the rules of the institute. In the investigations so far, no foul play has been observed and the inquest proceedings are being conducted.

IIT Delhi Student Dies By Suicide On Friday

As mentioned earlier, a 21-year-old student of IIT Delhi has died by suicide on Friday. According to a senior police officer, the door of the student, Anil Kumar’s hostel was closed from inside and when he did not open the door, it had to be broken open by IIT Delhi’s fire department. When the door was broken open, the police found the student hanging from the ceiling; the Dean of the students/CMO IIT, Chief Security Officer, the Crime and Forensic Teams were present at that time.

According to the police officer, Anil Kumar was supposed to vacate the hostel by June as mentioned in the institute’s rules but was given a six months extension since he had failed to clear some of the subjects of his course. Investigation is underway and there has been no foul play till now.

