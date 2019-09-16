New Delhi: Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT-D) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Advanced) for 2020 for admissions in all the 23 IITs on May 17, 2020. The decision was taken in a meeting of IIT Joint Admission Board (JAB), which took place on Sunday. In 2019, IIT Roorkee had conducted JEE (Advanced) wherein a total number of 1.61 lakh candidates had appeared and nearly 38,705 candidates had successfully cracked the exam.

Meanwhile, in the yesterday’s meeting it was also decided to hold the JEE (Advanced) 2020 for the first time in the US as well, for which, an examination centre will be set up in San Francisco. The National Testing Agency (NTA) organises JEE (Main) while one of the IITs organises JEE (Advanced) under the guidance of IIT JAB.

“JEE exam is now conducted in five countries worldwide and we have added USA to the list. US has benefitted significantly by the presence of a large number of IIT alumni there and there is considerable awareness in the US about IITs. Conducting JEE in the Bay area is a logical thing to do,” said Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi.

The Board has decided to shortlist 2.5 lakh students including all categories from JEE (Main) 2020 to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2020. In 2019, JEE (Advanced) centres were also set up in Dubai (UAE), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Kathmandu (Nepal), Singapore and Colombo (Sri Lanka). It has been decided to discontinue the exam centres in Addis Ababa and Colombo (Sri Lanka) due to absence of candidates in these two cities.

May 17, 2020 Exam schedule

The first paper of JEE (Advanced) will start at 9.00 a.m. and end at 12 noon (IST).

The second paper will be begin from 2.30 p.m. and end at 5.30 p.m. (IST).