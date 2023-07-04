Home

Education

IIT Guwahati’s BSc Course On Data Science And AI: Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Date, More Details

The online degree course by IIT-Guwahati on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is likely to start in October, 2023.

The online degree course by IIT-Guwahati on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be available on the learning platform Coursera. (Photo: Unsplash)

New Delhi: An online Bachelor of Science degree in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence is being launched by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati on a leading learning platform. The development comes as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emphasises the need for training and preparing professionals in cutting-edge areas that are fast gaining prominence, such as machine learning, AI, and big data analysis for enhancing the employability of the youth.

“This programme teaches students the digital skills they need to thrive in the modern workforce. They graduate knowing how to implement the latest AI and data science techniques in any field, setting them up for success in their careers,” Professor Parameswar K Iyer, officiating director of IIT Guwahati, said, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Marni Baker Stein, the chief content officer of Coursera, said, “We are honoured to expand our partnership with IIT-Guwahati, enabling learners across the globe to earn a degree from one of India’s best institutions that prepares them for high-demand roles.”

According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023, tech roles, including AI and machine learning specialists, data analysts, and data scientists, are expected to grow by more than 30 per cent by 2028.

IIT Guwahati’s BSc Course On Data Science, AI

Course available on Coursera: The online degree course by IIT-Guwahati on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be available on the learning platform Coursera. Coursera partners with over 300 leading university and industry partners. Eligibility and Applications date: Anyone after Class 12 or its equivalent, with mathematics as a compulsory subject, can apply and applications for the course will open on July 19. Classes starting date: Classes for the course are scheduled to start in October this year. To meet this demand and implement NEP 2020 recommendations, IIT Guwahati is opening up access to the complete online degree programme through multiple admissions pathways, a release said. Preference for JEE Advanced students: Those eligible and registered for JEE Advanced (in any year) will get direct admission, while those without it can complete an online course and gain entry based on their performance. The course also offers multiple exit options. Job placement: Students will receive job placement support from IIT-Guwahati and access to skill-based recruitment platform, Coursera Hiring Solutions.

