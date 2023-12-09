Home

IIT Guwahati Placements 2023: 712 Offers Till Dec 6, Secures Highest Domestic Offer at Rs 1.20 Crore

During its 2023-24 placement session, IIT Guwahati amassed 712 offers by December 6 across various roles encompassing core, software development, product, analyst, and finance.

IIT Guwahati Placements 2023: The placement process at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) involves inviting various companies from diverse sectors to conduct recruitment drives on campus. During its 2023-24 placement session, IIT Guwahati amassed 712 offers by December 6 across various roles encompassing core, software development, product, analyst, and finance. The top domestic offer stood at Rs 1.20 crore, while internationally, it reached an impressive Rs 2.05 crore.

As per an IIT Guwahati social media update, 38 per cent of students secured positions in core industries, 36 percent landed roles in software development and product domains, and 26 percent were offered opportunities in analyst and finance sectors.

IIT Guwahati Placements 2023 – Check Details Here

As of now, IIT Guwahati has garnered 11 placement offers surpassing the Rs 1 crore package mark, while 90 students have secured offers exceeding Rs 50 lakh per annum CTC. The ongoing Phase 1 of the 2023-24 placement session has attracted 1,491 student registrations across various study streams. This phase of placements at IIT Guwahati is expected to run until December 15. This year’s placement session has attracted recruiters such as Google, Microsoft, Mercedes, Bank of America, Bharat Petroleum, Bajaj, HPCL, Akasa Air, Navi, Piramal, Qualcomm, and Texas Instruments.

IIT Guwahati – Know More About The Institute

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., M.A., M.Des., M.Tech., M.Sc., MBA and Ph.D. programmes.

