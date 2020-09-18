With India entering into a new era of online education in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) on Friday said that it will host its convocation online this year. Also Read - Gift to Poll-Bound Bihar: PM Modi Inaugurates Historic Kosi Rail Mega Bridge Through Video Conference

PM Modi will be the chief guest at the event and will address the students graduating from the institute. Other than the PM, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also address the ceremony online.

The Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal has been invited as the special guest.

The virtual convocation will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook on September 22. During the ceremony, digital ‘avatars’ of students will be awarded degrees.

“The institute has also created a photo-booth, with an option of different backgrounds, for students to take pictures at some selected locations on the campus. IIT Guwahati’s faculty and students have developed a telepresence module for a virtual visit to the Institute,” read an IIT Guwahati statement.

Prior to this, IIT-Bombay had also conducted a virtual reality convocation, in what was described as a global first. IIT-Madras and IIT-Gandhinagar too will virtual convocation ceremonies in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.