IIT Hyderabad SURE Internships 2024: Check Eligibility, Selection Procedure, Fellowship Amount

IIT Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Hyderabad is inviting online applications for Summer Undergraduate Research Exposure (SURE) Internships. Interested candidates can apply for the

IIT Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Hyderabad is inviting online applications for Summer Undergraduate Research Exposure (SURE) Internships. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at https://iith.ac.in/research/SURE/. The last date for the submission of the online application form is March 10; whereas the results will be tentatively held on April 15(tentatively). Check important details related to Summer Undergraduate Research Exposure (SURE) Internships here.

Name of the event and check important dates here Announcement inviting applications: 15.02.2024 Due date for submission online form: 10.03.2024

Declaration of results (on SRC website): 15.04.2024 (Tentative)

IIT Hyderabad Summer Undergraduate Research Exposure Internships: Check Details Here

Number of intake : Total 200 interns (50 exclusive for girls only).

: Total 200 interns (50 exclusive for girls only). Amount of fellowship: Rs. 15,000 per intern altogether for 2 months. Rs. 7,500 per month per intern & Rs. 10,000 for one-and-a-half months per intern. Interns can choose one option: one month duration, one and a half month duration, or complete two months duration. No other amount/benefit shall be applicable.

Rs. 15,000 per intern altogether for 2 months. Rs. 7,500 per month per intern & Rs. 10,000 for one-and-a-half months per intern. Interns can choose one option: one month duration, one and a half month duration, or complete two months duration. No other amount/benefit shall be applicable. Duration: 1-2 months between May and July (Tentative 15.05.2024 to 14.07.2024). Minimum of one month and maximum of two months only.

IIT Hyderabad Summer Undergraduate Research Exposure Internships: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

ONLY NON-IIT HYDERABAD STUDENTS with below-mentioned eligibility.

Should be a first year MSc (Maths/Physics/Chemistry/Biology) OR MA first Year OR the 2nd/3rd Year B.Tech./B.Des.(All branches) OR the 3rd/4th Year Integrated B.Tech.-M.Tech. program.

Applicants should be among the top 20% based on CGPA/% score in all the previous years in his/her discipline in the College/ Institution/University and to be certified by the Head of the Institute/Principal at the time of the application.

The applicant should be a full-time/regular student at the time of application and till the completion of the internship.

The applicant should be able to work full time (minimum one month) for the Internship. Part-time/online internship is not allowed.

IIT Hyderabad Summer Undergraduate Research Exposure Internships: Check Selection Process

The selection procedure consists of a preliminary screening of applications followed by an interview (online mode) department/mentor faculty wise at the option of the concerned Department.

Selection may depend upon consistently brilliant academic performance (Relative rank I the class/University), work carried out by the student besides his regular academic work, participation/ recognition in competitions such as Olympiads, National Talent Search Exams, and performance in the interview.

