IIT Indore Assistant Professor Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply For 34 Posts at iiti.ac.in; Check Salary, Eligibility Here

IIT Indore Assistant Professor Faculty Recruitment 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore is hiring. Eligible candidates can apply online at iiti.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore is hiring.

IIT Indore Assistant Professor Faculty Recruitment 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacant positions by visiting the official website of the Institute at iiti.ac.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 34 vacant posts will be filled in the organisation. The last date to submit the online application is April 21, 2023. Further details regarding various Departments, Faculty, and Postgraduate Programmes can be reviewed at the individual departmental websites and also at www.iiti.ac.in. One can check the important dates and other details here.

IIT Indore Recruitment 2023: Vacancies to be filled in these Department

Astronomy, Astrophysics and Space Engineering

Biosciences and Biomedical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Science and Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Metallurgy Engineering and Materials Science

Chemistry

Mathematics

Physics

School of Humanities and Social Sciences

IIT Indore Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

The last date for online application is April 21, 2023.

The completed application with all attachments should be uploaded before 5:00 PM (IST) on April 21, 2023.

IIT Indore Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

The minimum requirements for the position of Assistant Professor Grade I and II are as follows:

Assistant Professor Grade I Educational Qualification: Ph.D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch with a very good academic record throughout. (ii) Experience: Minimum three years of industrial/ research/ teaching experience, excluding, however, the experience gained while pursuing Ph.D.

Ph.D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch with a very good academic record throughout. (ii) Experience: Minimum three years of industrial/ research/ teaching experience, excluding, however, the experience gained while pursuing Ph.D. Assistant Professor Grade-II Educational Qualification: Ph.D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch with a very good academic record throughout. (ii) The position of Assistant Professor Grade-II will be on contract basis.

IIT Indore Assistant Professor Pay Scale

Position Pay Level Min. Basic

Pay/ Month (₹) Total Emoluments

including HRA* (₹) Assistant Professor Grade-I 12 1,01,500/- 1,68,276/- Assistant Professor Grade-II 10 70,900/- 1,20,540/-

*HRA would not be admissible if accommodation is provided within the campus. The posts carry allowances such as D.A., H.R.A and Transport Allowance (TA) as per GOI rules, which at present correspond to those admissible to Central Government employees stationed at Indore. The benefits of LTC, Children Education Allowance, and contribution towards New Pension Scheme (NPS) shall be permissible as per GoI rules.

IIT Indore Assistant Professor Selection Process

This is a Special Recruitment Drive for SC/ST/OBC-NC/EWS/PwD. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

How to Apply Online?

The candidate must apply online by visiting the website: Click here to apply ONLINE. Instructions for completing the application are available on the application website. Please refer to those instructions while filling the application.

