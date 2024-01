Home

Education

IIT Indore’s Ujjain Satellite Campus Gets Approval From Centre: CM Mohan Yadav

IIT Indore’s Ujjain Satellite Campus Gets Approval From Centre: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that IIT Indore's Ujjain satellite campus has received approval from the central government. This Satellite Campus is an important project, which

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that IIT Indore’s Ujjain satellite campus has received approval from the central government. This Satellite Campus is an important project, which will benefit the students, teachers and industrial workers and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has given in-principle approval to the satellite campus, the CM said. CM Sharma called on Union Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Pradhan at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday and discussed in detail issues related to education and skill development.

Trending Now

CM Yadav said that a project for setting up a satellite campus in Ujjain was prepared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indore and sent to the Education Ministry for approval in 2023. During the meeting, the Chief Minister also informed Union Minister Pradhan that four future skill courses were being run by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, in Madhya Pradesh.

You may like to read

“Augmented Reality-Virtual Reality (AR/VR) courses being taught in Mahila Polytechnic College, Bhopal, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses being set up in Jabalpur Engineering College and Blockchain courses have been set up in Ujjain Engineering College, which provide skill development and are being run under the Sankalp Yojana of the Ministry of Entrepreneurship. 1000 youth of the state are being trained in each course,” CM Yadav said.

He has further said that a Center of Excellence is being established in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality by the IIT Delhi in Sant Shiromani Ravidas Global Skill Park set up by the state in Bhopal. He also informed that it was decided to appoint IIT Delhi as the technical advisor in place of ITE, Singapore for the course to be conducted at Sant Shiromani Ravidas Global Skill Park.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.