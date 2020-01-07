IIT JAM 2020 Admit Card: IIT Kanpur has released the admit cards for the Joint Admission Test for MSC (JAM) exam 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards for the exam from jam.iitk.ac.in, which is the official website for JAM 2020.

The exam is scheduled to take place on February 9, 2020, the result for which will be announced on March 20, 2020. The exam will be held across two sessions: Paper-I and Paper-II. The two sessions will be conducted between 9:30 AM-12:30 PM and 2:30 PM-5:30 PM respectively.

Steps to download IIT JAM 2020 Admit Cards

Step 1: Visit the official website jam.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under ‘Important Updates,’ click on the link to download the admit card

Step 3: Enter login details and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: A new page will open with the link to download admit cards

Step 5: Download admit cards and save a copy for future use

You can also click here to access the login page directly.

The JAM is conducted for admission to M.Sc., Joint M.Sc-PhD, M.Sc.-PhD dual degree, etc. programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Integrated Ph.D. Degree Programmes at the Indian Institute of Science (IISC).

It will be a computer-based test (CBT) and will be held for six different papers-Biotechnology, Mathematical Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Geology and Mathematics. Its duration will be three hours.

After result declaration, successful candidates would need to apply separately for admission to their choice of institute.