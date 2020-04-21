IIT JAM 2020: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has started the online registration process for admission through the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) 2020. Candidates can access the official website jam.iitk.ac.in to register for the admission process. Also Read - IIT JAM 2020 Result Out on Official Website jam.iitk.ac.in, Check Now

JAM 2020 was held on February 9, 2020, while the result was announced in March. Registration process, which will begin today and end on May 10, is only for those who qualified the exam.

Steps to register for admission through IIT JAM 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website jam.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under ‘Important Updates,’ click on the link for JOAPS portal

Step 3: In the new tab that opens, login using credentials you generated while registering for online exam

Step 4: Submit your program choices for the admission

Click here to directly access the JOAPS portal.

Notably, there is no additional requirement, like an interview test, for admission for programmes through JAM 2020. Candidates, however, will have to pay a registration fees of Rs 600. The fees is non-refundable.

Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to begin on April 9 and conclude on April 22. Both the dates, however, were revised due to the ongoing nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The first admission list will be released on June 15 while the second admission list will be released on June 30. The third and final admission list will be published on July 15. These dates too have been revised from June 1, 16 and 29 respectively.

Admissions through JAM 2020 will close on July 20, revised from its earlier July 3 date.