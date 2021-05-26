New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has extended the deadline for the admission applications for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) to May 31. Earlier, the date to submit the admission application forms was May 27 (Thursday). The entrance exam for the same was held on February 14, following which the result of JAM 2021 was released on March 20. Apart from extending the deadline, IISc has also relaxed the eligibility criteria for candidates. An official statement issued on the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) portal said that in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, “eligibility requirement for admission through JAM 2021 is relaxed to PASS in the qualifying degree for all categories”. Also Read - Gujarat Postpones Class 10, 12 Exams, Gives Mass Promotion to Rest

Candidates can now register for admission through JAM 2021 on the official website – jam.iisc.ac.in or joaps.iisc.ac.in. With only a "pass' grading point on the qualifying exam, candidates can apply for the masters admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degree and other post-bachelor's degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc.

Here’s a Step by Step guide on how to register for IIT JAM 2021 Admissions

Step 1: First the candidates need to visit the official website – jam.iisc.ac.in. Also Read - IIT JAM 2021 Conducted Online, Answer Key to Release Later Today

Step 2: One then needs to click on the homepage, and go to the registration link.

Step 3: On the registration link, the candidate needs to enter his/her details such as enrollment id or email id and passwords.

Step 4; Fill in the application form with all necessary credentials.

Step 5: Further, the candidate can download the form for future reference.

IIT JAM is a pan-national exam that is conducted for admission to MSc and integrated MSc courses offered by the colleges and institutions accepting IIT JAM scores for admission. IIT JAM is conducted in collaboration with IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISC).