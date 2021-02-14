IIT JAM 2021: The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc) is conducting the IIT JAM 2021 entrance exam today, on February 14. The IIT JAM entrance exam 2021 is conducted in computer-based mode. The duration of the IIT JAM 2021 entrance test is three hours. The entrance exam of IIT JAM 2021 is being conducted for candidates seeking admission to M.Sc., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, Post-UG Degree and Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D at the IITs and Integrated PhD Degree programmes at the IISc, Bangalore. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2021 Exam To Be Held On July 3 By IIT Kharagpur, Ramesh Pokhriyal Scraps 75 Percent Eligibility Criteria

Candidates qualifying the IIT JAM entrance test 2021 will be offered admission to the 2,844 seats by the participating institutes. Also Read - IIT JAM 2021: IISC Bangalore Releases Schedule, Apply on jam.iisc.ac.in From September 10-October 15

IIT JAM 2021 Exam Details Also Read - IIT JAM 2018 Result Declared; Check @ jam.iitb.ac.in

The IIT JAM entrance exam 2021 is being conducted into two sessions. The first session has started from 9:30 and the second session will start at 2:30 pm. Candidates must know which papers fall under which session. The question paper of IIT JAM 2021 is divided into three sections – Section A, Section B and Section C. The IIT JAM question paper consists of 60 questions. The total marks of IIT JAM 2021 question paper is 60. The papers of the entrance exam carry multiple choice questions (MCQs).

It is to be noted that the marking scheme varies for all three sections of the question paper. In section A, 1/3 marks are deducted for each question carrying once mark and 2/3 marks are deducted for each question carrying two marks. There is no negative marking for section B and section C.

IIT JAM Answer Key 2021

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc) will release the IIT JAM 2021 answer key after the completion of the entrance exam. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can check the IIT JAM answer key 2021 through the official website – jam.iisc.ac.in.