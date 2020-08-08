IIT JAM 2021: IISC Bangalore, which will conduct the IIT-Joint Admission Test For Masters (JAM) in 2021, has announced the schedule of the exam. As per the schedule, released by the institute on its website-jam.iisc.ac.in-the online application process for the exam will begin on September 10 and conclude on October 15. Also Read - IIT JAM 2020: Registration Process For Admission Begins, Apply on jam.iitk.ac.in

The exam, meanwhile, will be conducted on February 14, 2021 and results will be announced on March 20, 2021.

On the day, the exam will be conducted in two sessions. While in the morning session or session one, Biotechnology, Mathematical Statistics and Physics papers will take place, in the evening session or session two, Chemistry, Economics, Geology and Mathematics papers will be conducted.

Candidates should also note that they can choose to appear for two exams; however, they will have to ensure that both the tests are in different sessions. The fees structure is as follows:

One-Test Paper: Rs 750 for Female, SC/ST/PwD candidates; Rs 1,500 for all other candidates

Two-Test Paper: Rs 1,050 for Female, SC/ST/PwD candidates; Rs 2,100 for all other candidates

Also, the paper will be held in online mode. It will have objective-type questions of three types: multiple-choice questions, numerical answer type quests and multiple selection questions.

Notably, JAM is conducted every year for admission to MSc, joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degree, and other postgraduate courses at the IITs and integrated PhD programmes at IISc.