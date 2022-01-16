IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee on Sunday released the IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card on its official website. Candidates can download the IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card from the official website, jam.iitr.ac.in. The exam will be held on February 13, 2022. Earlier, the IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card was supposed to be issued on January 4, 2022. But due to unavoidable administrative reasons, it was delayed. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card.Also Read - TMC Recruitment 2022: Walk in Interview For Nurse, Other Posts to Begin on Jan 17, Check Details Here

Go to the official website of Joint Admission Test for Masters – jam.iitr.ac.in. Now click on the link that reads, ‘JAM 2022 Admit Card download now.’ available on the homepage. Enter the login credentials such as Enrollment Number/Email Id and Password. Your IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on your screen. Save, Download and take a printout of it print a copy for future use.

Direct Link to download IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card