IIT JAM 2022 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has released the IIT JAM 2022 Answer Key on its official website. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the IIT JAM Answer Key from the official website –jam.iitr.ac.in. The IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2022)was held on February 13, 2022, across the country at various exam centres.

Note, candidates can also raise their objections, if any, through online mode till February 25 on the official website. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the Answer Key.

IIT JAM 2022 Answer Key: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitr.ac.in .

. Click on the link that reads, ”JAM 2022 Question Papers & Answer Keys” available on the homepage.

available on the homepage. A new window will open.

Click on the subject for which you want to download the IIT JAM 2022 Answer Key.

Your JAM 2022 Answer Key and Response Sheets will be displayed on your screen.

and Response Sheets will be displayed on your screen. Save, Download and take a printout of the IIT JAM Answer Key for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the link given below to download the IIT JAM 2022 Answer Key.

IIT JAM 2022: Here’s How to Raise Objection

Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 per question to raise an objection. The fee of Rs 500 will be refunded only if a challenge is found to be valid. A direct link has been provided to raise objections.