IIT JAM Application Form: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee has released the IIT JAM 2022 application form. As per the official JAM schedule, the application form has been released on Saturday, April 09, 2022. Candidates who have passed the JAM entrance exam can submit the application form on the official website —jam.iitr.ac.in —till May 11, 2022. The admission rounds are scheduled to begin from June 01, 2022. The first list will be released on June 01, 2022. If seats remain vacant after the first admission process is over, the Organizing Institute will prepare a Second Admission Test. The second list will be announced on June 16. Similarly, the third IIT JAM admission list will be released on June 25, 2022.

IIT JAM 2022: Check Important Dates

JAM Candidate Portal for Admission Opens: April 09, 2022

Last Date for Online Submission of Admission Form: May 11, 2022 (Wednesday)

Admission Rounds: June 01, 2022 (Wednesday) to July 11, 2022 (Monday)

Last date of rectification of defective documents/receipt of requests for Change of Category with valid documents: May 12, 2022

Declaration of First Admission List: June 01, 2022 (Wed)

Last Date for Payment of Seat Booking Fee through Online Process for First Admission List: June 06, 2022

Declaration of Second Admission List: June 16, 2022 (Thu)

Last Date for Payment of Seat Booking Fee through Online Process for Second Admission List: June 20, 2022 (Mon)

Opening and Closing of Withdrawal Option June 25, 2022 (Sat): June 30, 2022 (Thu)

Declaration of Third Admission List June: 25, 2022 (Sat)

Last Date for Payment of Seat Booking Fee through Online Process for Third Admission List: June 30, 2022 (Thu)

IIT JAM 2022: Here’s How to Fill the Application Form

Visit the official website, jam.iitr.ac.in

Click on the link that reads, “ Admission form can be filled now, ” on the homepage.

” on the homepage. A new webpage will open.

Enter your Enrolment ID / Registration ID / Email ID and password.

Fill the application form by providing all the basic details.

Upload the documents if any.

Save, Download the IIT JAM 2022 Application form for future reference.

One can click on the direct link given above to fill the application form. The IIT JAM 2022 result were declared on March 17, 2022. Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) is a qualifying examination for admissions to M.Sc. (Two-Year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor's Degree Programmes at various IITs and to consolidate science as a career option for bright students across the country. This year, JAM 2022 was held on February 13, 2022 at various centres across the country.