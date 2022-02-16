IIT JAM 2022 Latest News Today: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on Tuesday released the Joint Admission Test for Masters(IIT JAM 2022) question papers on its official website. The IIT JAM Question Papers have been released for 7 papers: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration Begins Today; Check Details Here

The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the Question Paper from the official website of the institute, jam.iitr.ac.in. The IIT JAM 2022 Exam was held on February 13, 2022, through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the question paper.

IIT JAM 2022 Question Paper: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Joint Admission Test for Masters – jam.iitr.ac.in .

. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ” JAM 2022 Question Papers”

Step 3: Click on the subject for which you want to download the question paper.

Step 4: Click on the Download option available besides the Test Paper code.

Step 5: A new PDF will open.

Step 6: The PDF will contain the Question Paper.

Step 7: Save, Download and take a printout of the Question Paper for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the link given below to download the respective question paper.