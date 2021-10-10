IIT JAM 2022: The candidates who are preparing for the IIT JAM 2022, we have some important news for you. The registration window of the IIT joint admission test for MSc programmes will be closing soon. According to the latest updates, the IIT JAM 2022 registration is scheduled to close on Monday, October 11, 2021. The candidates must note that registration window will close by 11:59 pm. “No hard copies of documents are to be sent to the Organizing Institute. The required documents are to be uploaded online to the application website only,” the official exam notice reads.

“The candidates must PASS the qualifying degree examination. In case if a candidate is promoted without a marksheet, the promotion certificate or a document accompanying the promotion certificate duly signed by the Head of the Institute must mention the subjects taken in that semester/year to evaluate the MEQ requirements for admission to a specific program,” an official statement added.

For the convenience of the students we have mentioned some of the important details and dates below:

The last day to register is October 11, 2021

The exam is scheduled to be held on February 13, 2022

The JAM 2022 result will be declared on March 22, 2022

The first admission list will be released on June 1, 2022

The second and third admission lists are scheduled to be released on June 16 and June 25, 2022

The admissions through JAM 2022 are scheduled to end on July 11, 2022.

It is to be noted that candidates who qualify in JAM 2022 will be eligible to apply for admission to IITs. They can get admission in the academic year 2022-23.

Integrated PhD programmes in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences & Biological Sciences at IISc Bangalore. They are free to use the JAM results to shortlist candidates for an interview for the final selection.