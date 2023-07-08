Home

Education

IIT JAM 2023 4th Admission List Out At jam.iitg.ac.in; Follow These Steps to Check

IIT JAM 2023 4th Admission List Out At jam.iitg.ac.in; Follow These Steps to Check

IIT JAM 2023 4th admission list is out now. To check your results, visit the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in and enter your details in the designated portal.

The IIT JAM seat booking fee is Rs 10,000 for General category students.

IIT JAM 2023 4th Admission List Download Link: The fourth admission list for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2023 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. The IIT JAM exam grants admission to postgraduate programs at various IITs. The IIT JAM scores are considered for admission to over 2,000 seats in National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) as well. Individuals who have applied for admission can check the list by visiting the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in. Candidates who have been selected in the fourth admission list must make their seat booking fee payment online by July 10. Those who have chosen to withdraw their admission will receive their refund before August 15.

Trending Now

IIT JAM 4th Admission List 2023: How To Check

Access the official website of IIT JAM by visiting jam.iitg.ac.in.

Select the link “JOAPS 2023: Candidate portal”.

Upon clicking the link, candidates will be directed to another portal.

Access the login page and enter your email ID, enrollment ID, or registration number along with the password to log in.

Click on the ‘submit’ button.

The IIT JAM fourth admission list will appear on your screen.

IIT JAM 4th Admission List 2023: Options For Applicants

If the candidate selects “Accept and Freeze,” they will accept the offered seat and indicate their preference to not upgrade to better options in the subsequent IIT JAM admission rounds.

If the applicant selects “Accept with Upgrade,” they will acknowledge the offered seat while expressing their intention to upgrade to better preferences in the next rounds.

If the aspirant opts for “Reject and Quit,” they will not accept the offered seat and indicate their decision to discontinue with the IIT JAM admission process. To confirm this choice, applicants will receive a One Time Password (OTP) on their registered mobile number, which they must enter.

IIT JAM 2023: Seat Booking Fee

Candidates falling under the General, Other Backward Classes – Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories are required to pay a seat booking fee of Rs 10,000. On the other hand, applicants from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories must pay a seat booking fee of Rs 5,000. For more information, students can visit the IIT JAM website.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES