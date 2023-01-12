Home

IIT JAM 2023: IIT Guwahati Releases JAM Admit Card on jam.iitg.ac.in, Here’s How to Download

IIT JAM Admit Card 2023: The JAM 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on February 12, 2023.

IIT JAM Admit Card 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the Joint Admission test for Masters, JAM 2023 admit card today. Those candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admit card from the institute’s official website — jam.iitg.ac.in.

As per an earlier notification, the hall ticket for JAM 2023 was scheduled to be released on January 14, 2023. Howver, IIT Guwahati in a surprise move released the hall ticket for Joint Admission test for Masters few days early, on January 11, 2023.

Candidates can also download their Admit Card from the ‘JOAPS candidate portal’. They would need e-mail ID / Enrolment ID and password to login and download the hall ticket.

IIT JAM admit card 2023 : How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM — jam.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the “JOAPS candidate portal” link.

Step 3: Enter your enrollment id and password, and submit.

Step 4: Download the admit card.

The JAM 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on February 12, 2023. The result for Joint Admission test for Masters 2023 will be declared on March 22, 2023. The online application for admission will begin on April 11 and end on April 25, 2023.

What is JAM?

Joint Admission test for Masters, JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). JAM 2023 scores will be used for direct admission to over 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs.