IIT JAM 2023 Notification: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will begin the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters(JAM)2023 from September 7, 2022. As per the official notification, Candidates can fill out the IIT JAM application form till October 11 through the website, jam.iitg.ac.in. JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH).Also Read - BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Posts at bsf.gov.in| Check Eligibility, Salary Here

“JAM 2023 Online Application Processing System will be available from September 7, 2022,” reads the official notice. IIT JAM 2023 exam will be held on February 12, 2023. Candidates can appear for either ONE or TWO test papers. The result for the same will be declared on March 22, 2023. Candidates can check the important dates, and application fee here. Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment Notification Out For 547 Posts; Apply From July 28 at dsssbonline.nic.in

IIT JAM 2023 Important Dates

Online application for the examination begins: September 7 to October 11, 2022

JAM 2023 application: February 12, 2023

Declaration of JAM 2023 Results: March 22, 2023

Online application for admission: April 11 to 25, 2022

IIT JAM 2023 Application Fee

The details of the application fee are given below. The application fee is non-refundable. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Answer Key to Release Soon; Check Marking Scheme, Other Details Here

Female (All Categories) / SC / ST / PwD*: Rs 900(One Test Paper) and Rs 1250(Two Test Papers)

All Others: Rs 1800 (One Test Paper) and Rs 2500(Two Test Papers)

IIT JAM 2023 Paper Pattern

For all the seven Test Papers, the duration of the examination will be of 3 hours. The medium for all the Test Papers will be English only. There will be a total of 60 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The entire paper will be divided into three sections A, B and C. All sections are compulsory. As per the notification, the paper pattern will consist of objective-type questions in the following pattern.

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

For more details, check the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.