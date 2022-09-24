IIT JAM 2023 Application Form Last Date: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will end the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 on October 11, 2022. Candidates are advised to fill up the IIT JAM application form before the last date by visiting the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in. JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test to be conducted in SEVEN Test Papers at the undergraduate level. The JAM 2023 examination will be held on February 12, 2023. The results will be declared on March 22, 2023. JAM 2023 Examination will be conducted in eight zones.Also Read - GATE 2023 Registration Ends Soon at gate.iitk.ac.in; Check Exam Pattern, Other Details Here

IIT JAM 2023 Registration: Check Complete Schedule Here

Online application for the examination begins : September 7 to October 11, 2022

: September 7 to October 11, 2022 JAM 2023 examination : February 12, 2023

: February 12, 2023 Declaration of JAM 2023 Results : March 22, 2023

: March 22, 2023 Online application for admission: April 11 to 25, 2022

Direct Link: IIT JAM 2023 Application Form

IIT JAM 2023 Registration: How to Fill Application Form?

Visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JOAPS 2023: Candidate Portal.”

If you are a new user, then register yourself first by providing your name, a valid e-mail address, an active mobile number, and set a password.

Login again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the IIT JAM application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the fee, if any.

Download the JAM registration form and take a printout of it for future reference.

IIT JAM 2023 Paper Pattern

For all the seven Test Papers, the duration of the examination will be of 3 hours. The medium for all the Test Papers will be English only. There will be a total of 60 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The entire paper will be divided into three sections A, B, and C.

All sections are compulsory. As per the notification, the paper pattern will consist of objective-type questions in the following pattern.

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

IIT JAM 2023 Application Fee

Female (All Categories) / SC / ST / PwD*: Rs 900(One Test Paper) and Rs 1250(Two Test Papers)

All Others: Rs 1800 (One Test Paper) and Rs 2500(Two Test Papers)

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website.