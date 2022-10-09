IIT JAM 2023 Registration Dates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will end the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Interested candidates can fill up the IIT JAM application form by visiting the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in. JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test to be conducted in SEVEN Test Papers at the undergraduate level. The JAM 2023 examination will be held on February 12, 2023. The results for the same will be announced on March 22, 2023.Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 871 Posts at ongcindia.com Till Oct 12. Read Details Here

The JAM examination will be conducted in eight zones. Candidates can check the important dates, steps to fill the application form, exam date, and other details here.

IIT JAM 2023 Registration Important Dates Here

Online application for the examination begins : September 7 to October 11, 2022

: September 7 to October 11, 2022 JAM 2023 examination : February 12, 2023

: February 12, 2023 Declaration of JAM 2023 Results : March 22, 2023

: March 22, 2023 Online application for admission: April 11 to 25, 2022

IIT JAM 2023 PAPER PATTERN

For all seven Test Papers, the duration of the examination will be of 3 hours.

The medium for all the Test Papers will be English only. There will be a total of 60 questions carrying a total of 100 marks.

The entire paper will be divided into three sections A, B, and C.

All sections are compulsory.

As per the notification, the paper pattern will consist of objective-type questions in the following pattern: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

IIT JAM 2023 APPLICATION FEE

Female (All Categories) / SC / ST / PwD*: Rs 900(One Test Paper) and Rs 1250(Two Test Papers)

All Others: Rs 1800 (One Test Paper) and Rs 2500(Two Test Papers)

IIT JAM 2023 REGISTRATION: HOW TO FILL JAM APPLICATION FORM?