IIT JAM 2023 Registration Dates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will end the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Interested candidates can fill up the IIT JAM application form by visiting the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in. JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test to be conducted in SEVEN Test Papers at the undergraduate level. The JAM 2023 examination will be held on February 12, 2023. The results for the same will be announced on March 22, 2023.Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 871 Posts at ongcindia.com Till Oct 12. Read Details Here
The JAM examination will be conducted in eight zones. Candidates can check the important dates, steps to fill the application form, exam date, and other details here. Also Read - SSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Registration Date Extended Till Oct 13; Apply Now at ssc.nic.in
IIT JAM 2023 Registration Important Dates Here
- Online application for the examination begins: September 7 to October 11, 2022
- JAM 2023 examination: February 12, 2023
- Declaration of JAM 2023 Results: March 22, 2023
- Online application for admission: April 11 to 25, 2022
IIT JAM 2023 PAPER PATTERN
- For all seven Test Papers, the duration of the examination will be of 3 hours.
- The medium for all the Test Papers will be English only. There will be a total of 60 questions carrying a total of 100 marks.
- The entire paper will be divided into three sections A, B, and C.
- All sections are compulsory.
- As per the notification, the paper pattern will consist of objective-type questions in the following pattern: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.
IIT JAM 2023 APPLICATION FEE
- Female (All Categories) / SC / ST / PwD*: Rs 900(One Test Paper) and Rs 1250(Two Test Papers)
- All Others: Rs 1800 (One Test Paper) and Rs 2500(Two Test Papers)
IIT JAM 2023 REGISTRATION: HOW TO FILL JAM APPLICATION FORM?
Also Read - SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1673 Posts at sbi.co.in. Check Salary, Other Details Here
- Go to the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JOAPS 2023: Candidate Portal.”
- If you are a new user, then register yourself first by providing your name, a valid e-mail address, and other details.
- Login again using the system-generated ID and password.
- Fill up the IIT JAM application form.
- Upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee, if any. Now submit the application form.
- Download the JAM registration form and take a printout of it for further reference.