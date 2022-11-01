IIT JAM 2023 Registration at jam.iitg.ac.in: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will open the application correction window for Joint Admission Test For Masters(JAM 2023) examination on November 10, 2022. During this period, candidates can make changes in their application form by visiting the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in. “Changes to certain data in the application will be permitted from November 10, 2022′, reads the official website. One can check the important dates, official website and other details here.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration Begins Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in; Complete Schedule Here

HOW TO EDIT IIT JAM 2023 APPLICATION FORM?

Visit the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JOAPS 2023: Candidate Portal.”

Open the IIT JAM 2023 Application form.

Make changes to your application form accordingly.

Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT JAM 2023

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in SEVEN different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). Also Read - UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Apply For 142 Posts at lmrcl.com. Check Salary Here

JAM 2023 EXAM DATE

The JAM 2023 examination will be held on February 12, 2023. The results will be declared on March 22, 2023. JAM 2023 Examination will be conducted in eight zones. Also Read - IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 710 Posts at ibps.in; Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

IIT JAM 2023 Registration: Check Complete Schedule Here

Online application for the examination begins : September 7 to October 11, 2022

: September 7 to October 11, 2022 JAM 2023 examination : February 12, 2023

: February 12, 2023 Declaration of JAM 2023 Results : March 22, 2023

: March 22, 2023 Online application for admission: April 11 to 25, 2022

IIT JAM 2023 Paper Pattern

For all the seven Test Papers, the duration of the examination will be of 3 hours. The medium for all the Test Papers will be English only. There will be a total of 60 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The entire paper will be divided into three sections A, B, and C.

All sections are compulsory. As per the notification, the paper pattern will consist of objective-type questions in the following pattern.

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

For more details, check the official website of IIT JAM 2023.