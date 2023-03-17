Home

IIT JAM 2023 Result Soon; Know How to Check Scores at jam.iitg.ac.in

IIT JAM 2023 Result Date And Time: Once declared, candidates can download the result by visiting the official website of the Institute at jam.iitg.ac.in.

(Image for representational purposes)

IIT JAM 2023 Result Date And Time: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will declare the result of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 on March 22, 2023. Once declared, candidates can download the result by visiting the official website of the Institute at jam.iitg.ac.in. Meanwhile, candidates who have appeared for the examination can log in to view their exam responses, answer key and question paper.

This year, the Institute conducted the JAM examination on February 12, 2023. JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test to be conducted in SEVEN Test Papers at the undergraduate level. JAM 2023 Scores to be used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.

How to Download IIT JAM 2023 Result? A Step by Step Guide Here

Visit the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT ) Guwahati at jam.iitg.ac.in.

) Guwahati at jam.iitg.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download IIT JAM 2023 Result.”

Enter the login details.

Your IIT JAM 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in SEVEN different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites for the latest updates.

