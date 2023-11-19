Home

IIT JAM 2024 Application Correction Portal Opens on Nov 24; Know How to Modify Submitted Details

IIT JAM 2024 Application Correction Window: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Madras will open the application correction window for the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2024. Going by the official statement, the IIT JAM Application correction window will start on Friday, November 24, 2023. “Modification of JAM 2024 Application window opening starts from November 24, 2023,” reads the official statement.

The Joint Admission test for Masters examination will be held on February 11, 2024 (Sunday). The examination will be conducted as a Computer Based Test in SEVEN Test Papers, namely, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. The JAM 2024 examination will be conducted in around 100 Cities in India.

Candidates who have successfully submitted the application form for the examination can edit or change particulars in their application forms. To edit their application forms for the Joint Admission test for Masters through the official website at https://jam.iitm.ac.in/.

IIT JAM 2024 Application Dates

Name of the event Day, Date, Time Modification of JAM 2024 Application Open November 24, 2023 (Friday) Availability of JAM Admit Cards on the Online Application Portal

(for Download and Printing) January 08, 2024 (Monday) Date of Examination February 11, 2024 (Sunday) Announcement of the Results March 22, 2024 (Friday) Availability of Scorecards for download April 02, 2024 (Tuesday) Portal for Admission Opens April 10, 2024 (Wednesday)

How to Edit IIT JAM 2024 Application Form: Step-by-Step Guide Here

Visit the official website at https://jam.iitm.ac.in/ .

. Look for the application correction window link.

Students will be redirected to a new page. Enter your login details like application number, password, and security pin. Click on the ‘sign in’ button.

Your application form will open. Edit your IIT JAM Application form 2024.

Submit a copy of it and download it for future reference.

JAM Score is used for admission to various postgraduate programmes such as (i) M.Sc., (ii) M.Sc. (Tech.), (iii) MS (Research), (iv) M.Sc. – M.Tech. Dual Degree, (v) Joint M.Sc. – Ph.D., and (vi) M.Sc. – Ph.D. Dual Degree, across multiple disciplines by premier institutes across the country. Admissions to various programmes using JAM 2024.

Admission shall be given as per All India Rank (AIR) in each Test Paper of JAM 2024, reservation policy of Government of India, and the availability of seats. The list of academic programmes, number of seats, eligibility requirements and minimum educational qualifications of each of the programmes mentioned in the Information Brochure are subject to change, as per the policy of Admitting Institutes.

JAM 2024 Examination will be conducted in around 100 Cities in India. For more details, check the official website of IIT Madras.

