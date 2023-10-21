Home

Education

IIT JAM 2024 Exam: IIT Madras Extends Registration Deadline Till Oct 25; What’s Next

The IIT JAM 2024 application process has been extended till October 25. Aspirants can register themselves for the IIT JAM 2024 on the official website - https://jam.iitm.ac.in/.

IIT JAM 2024 Exam: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Madras, the Organizing Institute, has once again extended the registration deadline for the Joint Admission test for Masters(JAM 2024). The IIT JAM 2024 application process has been extended till October 25. Earlier the last day to apply for the examination was October 20. Aspirants can register themselves for the IIT JAM 2024 on the official website – https://jam.iitm.ac.in/. “Apply Now! The registration deadline is extended to October 25, 2023,” an official statement on the website reads.

There are around 3000 seats in postgraduate programmes at 21 IITs for the academic year 2024-25. JAM 2024 Score will be used to admit the candidates subject to satisfying the Eligibility Requirements (ERs) and Minimum Educational Qualifications (MEQs) and any other necessary requirements, without any additional interview or written test.

NOTE: Candidates can apply for JAM 2024 only through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) available through the “Candidate Portal” button on the website https://jam.iitm.ac.in from September 5, 2023 to October 25, 2023.

IIT JAM 2024 Admit Card Release Date And Time : An admit card bearing the candidate’s Name, registration number, photograph, signature, and name(s) and code(s) of the test paper(s) applied, along with the Name and Address of the Test Centre allotted, will be available for download from JOAPS from January 08, 2024.

No candidate will be permitted to appear in JAM 2024 examination without a valid Admit Card, and a valid and original Photo ID. The Admit Card should be presented for verification.

IIT JAM 2024 Exam Date Schedule

The JAM 2024 Online Examination will be held on February 11, 2024 (Sunday) in two sessions as a Computer Based Test (CBT). Examination Date and time Session Test Papers and Codes February 11, 2024

(Sunday) Forenoon (FN) Chemistry (CY)

Geology (GG)

Mathematics (MA) Afternoon (AN) Biotechnology (BT)

Economics (EN)

Mathematical Statistics (MS)

Physics (PH)

IIT JAM Result 2024 Date

The results will be declared on March 22, 2024, on the JAM 2024 website. For each Test Paper, an All India Rank (AIR) will be assigned to all candidates based on their performance.

on the JAM 2024 website. For each Test Paper, an will be assigned to all candidates based on their performance. Tie-Breaking: The tie-breaking criteria for awarding the ranks to candidates scoring the same aggregate marks in a Test Paper will be as follows:

The tie-breaking criteria for awarding the ranks to candidates scoring the same aggregate marks in a Test Paper will be as follows: Positive-to-negative marks ratio, followed by NAT marks, and then MSQ marks. Subsequently, if there is a tie, then DOB would be used, where, the older candidate gets better rank.

For each Test Paper, an All India Merit list will be prepared based on AIR. The number of candidates included in the All India Merit List will depend on the total number of seats available in each category (GEN/ OBC-NCL/ EWS/ SC/ ST/ PwD) in a given subject.

These candidates (henceforth called Qualified Candidates) are eligible to apply for admission to any of the corresponding academic programmes. The JAM 2024 Scorecard indicating the AIR and the mark obtained by the candidate will be available for download from the JAM 2024 website from April 02, 2024, to July 31, 2024 for qualified candidates.

