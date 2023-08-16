IIT JAM 2024 Official Website Launched; Registration Dates, Information Bulletin Out at jam.iitm.ac.in

Home

IIT JAM 2024 Exam Date: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Madras has launched the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2024 official website. The Institute will begin the registration process on September 5, 2023. Candidates can fill up the IIT JAM 2024 application form by visiting the official website – https://jam.iitm.ac.in/. As per the official schedule, the application process will conclude on October 13. The Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) is conducted to provide admissions to (I) M.Sc., (ii) M.Sc. (Tech.), (iii) MS (Research), (iv) M.Sc. – M.Tech. Dual Degree, (v) Joint M.Sc. – Ph.D., and (vi) M.Sc. – Ph.D. Dual Degree, at the IITs for taking up science as a career option for the students.

The last date to submit the application form is October 13, 2023. Candidates have to first register on JOAPS (JAM Online Application Processing System), by providing their name, a valid e-mail address, an active mobile number, and setting a password. Upon successful registration, the candidate’s Enrolment ID and OTP will be sent to the e-mail address and mobile number provided by the candidate. The candidate needs to use this Enrolment ID or e-mail address along with the password for submitting the application. Candidates are advised to keep the Enrolment ID and the password safe and confidential. Check important dates, the official website, and other details here.

NOTE: Candidates are strongly advised to fill the application form on their own. If someone else

is filling the application on behalf of the candidate, the candidate must ensure that the data

submitted are correct.

IIT JAM 2024 Application Fee

Gender / Category Fees Amount** One Test Paper Two Test Papers Female / SC / ST / PwD * ₹ 900 ₹ 1250 All others ₹ 1800 ₹ 2500 **Fee Amount – Fee for Changing Examination Cities /Test Papers /Category /Gender is ₹300 apart from the applicable difference in Application fee.

The application fee is NEITHER refundable NOR transferable. Once submitted, there is no way that a candidate can cancel his/her application. Taking to X, IIT Bombay wrote,”GATE-JAM office, IIT Bombay announces the launch of the Joint Admission test for Masters 2024 website https://jam.iitb.ac.in by IIT Madras. Application portal is expected to open by 5th Sept 2023. All eligible students and other aspirants are encouraged to apply.”

GATE-JAM office, IIT Bombay announces the launch of the Joint Admission test for Masters 2024 website https://t.co/yWezDqPVgm by IIT Madras. Application portal is expected to open by 5th Sept 2023. All eligible students and other aspirants are encouraged to apply. pic.twitter.com/uiKqBJgw4g — IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) August 16, 2023

IIT JAM 2024 Application Form: How to Fill?

The name of the candidate in the application form must exactly be the same as per the Qualifying degree. JAM 2024 Scorecard will be issued as per the name entered in the application form. Prefix/title such as Mr/Shri/Dr/Ms/Mrs/Smt, etc. should NOT be used. Check step by step guide to fill the application form.

Visit the official website – jam.iitm.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “IIT JAM 2024 Registration.”

Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents as per the requirement and specifications.

Pay the application fee.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

The results will be declared on March 22, 2024 on the JAM 2024 website. For each Test Paper, an All India Rank (AIR) will be assigned to all candidates based on their performance.

